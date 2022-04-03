I do try to buy fresh fruit whenever I go grocery shopping with the true intent to eat something real and unprocessed. Last week I got a fresh pineapple that I finished off in a week as I like it with large-curd cottage cheese.
I did buy bananas again, but as usual, once they start getting black spots on them, they end up in banana bread or cake as I can’t abide ripe bananas.
The organic blueberries from H-E-B were the best I’ve ever found and tasted just like those I used to pick with my Amish friends when we lived in Ohio that one year.
But, the apples I bought this time were not great for eating out of hand. There are so many new varieties of apples these days and I tend to buy them for their cute names, but this time the name didn’t match up with the flavor.
Then recently a lady on one of my cooking sites asked for a recipe for Apple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake like her mom used to make. I had never heard of that combination before but I thought that it would be a great way to use up the weird apples. I love gingerbread however I can get it and Bil really liked it served with vanilla ice cream.
Apple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake
Part I
• 1/3 cup butter
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 2 large apples, grated or finely chopped
Put the butter in a 9.5 x 9.5 inch square cake pan and put in the oven as it preheats to 350 degrees. Remove the pan when the butter is melted and sprinkle the brown sugar evenly over the butter. Peel and core the apples, then finely chop or grate them (I put mine in my mini-food processor). Pour off any juice and spread the apples over the brown sugar. Set aside.
Part 2 (Batter)
• 1/2 cup softened butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 1 large egg
• 1/2 cup molasses
• 2 cups flour
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
• 1 tsp. ginger
• 1/2 tsp. cloves
• 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
• 3/4 cup warm left-over coffee
In a mixing bowl, using a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugars. When mixed add in the egg and molasses.
Measure the flour, baking soda, salt and spices into a sifter and sift dry ingredients over the wet ones. Begin beating the two mixtures together and slowly pour in the warm coffee. Beat until everything is thoroughly mixed.
Pour the batter over the apples. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes or until the center feels firm when touched. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a heat proof platter. Serve slightly warm with vanilla ice cream.