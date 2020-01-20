GOLIAD – The Goliad Independent School District will join 1,025 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Interim Superintendent Donald Egg announced at the Jan. 13 school board meeting.
“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay.
Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district,” Egg said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools.
The Goliad ISD board is responsible for 1320 students, 220 employees and three campuses.
Board members serving Goliad ISD are Robert De La Garza - nine years; Destry Gruetzmacher - nine years; Steven Webel - five years; Trey Wimberly - 14 years; Brandon Huber - 10 years; Shelia Edwards - one year; and Don Lee Gonzalez - three years.
“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow.
“Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” Egg said.