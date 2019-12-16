GOLIAD – Artworks by three Goliad Independent School District student artists appear on this year’s GISD Christmas Card.
One artwork was chosen from each GISD campus.
A hearthside scene by 11th-grader Kaden Garcia is the predominate artwork on the card.
Adjacent to Garcia’s artwork is a family in an automobile going to a Christmas tree farm by 8th-grader Rylie Schutz,
Artwork on the inside of the card shows a Christmas tree with wrapped presents beneath it by 5th-grader Addisorn Yendrey.
The artworks were the winners of a campus-wide contest