Goliad Independent School District has partnered with multiple entities in Goliad County to expand its safety and health procedures for the 2022-23 academic year.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said the district reviewed, audited and revised procedures during the summer to enhance safety and health initiatives.
“Safe schools are the top priority at GISD,” Lyon said. “We want the community to know and believe we are doing everything we can to ensure student, staff and visitor safety in our schools.”
Lyon said the school district has expanded its Guardian Program, which enables teachers and other school employees to carry weapons on campus. As of June 2022, Goliad ISD was one of 389 districts in Texas involved in the program.
Other safety initiatives emphasized during the summer involved:
• Partnering with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office to enhance campus safety and response time with additional supplies and law enforcement presence;
• Emphasizing safety drills on standard response protocols such as hold, secure, and lockdown;
• Expanding awareness to parents and the community regarding standard response protocols through a social media campaign with monthly safety reminders;
• Upgrading internal and external security cameras at all campuses and facilities;
• Partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety for staff and student crisis training and increasing law enforcement presence in the district;
• Establishing extensive training for a staff threat assessment team for the entire district;
• Supporting a partnership for a pilot citizens “Cub Watch” for external grounds safety checks;
• Updating intercom systems on campuses and ensuring telephone coverage in classrooms;
• Implementing one standard “Crisis Go” communication platform for increased efficiency.
“GISD will continue to monitor all buildings and is appreciative of the partnership with Goliad County Sheriff’s Office,” Lyon said. “The support GCSO provides is an added level of security that is vital and a large part of our GISD Safety Plan. We are also excited to work with DPS to enhance safety and crisis training for staff and students throughout the school year.”
Health initiatives emphasized during the summer involved:
• Continuing to frequently disinfect classrooms and common areas;
• Expanding the School Health Advisory Committee to include community partners;
• Teaming with Communities in Schools for full-time site coordinators at Goliad Middle School and Goliad High School;
• Monitoring air quality in older facilities;
• Increasing training for staff on mental health awareness and supports;
• Partnering with the American Heart Association for student and employee wellness programs;
• Updating cafeteria menus with new recipes to support healthy eating and expanded choices.
“We have aging facilities and have worked diligently to evaluate the health and safety on each campus,” Lyon said. “Funds are limited for the added costs of air filtration systems. However, we are maximizing our budget to support health and safety updates throughout the district.”
Lyon said due to the bond not passing in the May election, Goliad ISD has been limited in completing planned safety and health projects.
“We are currently reviewing means to replace aging or broken HVAC systems and duct work for increased air quality, upgrade and enhance entrances and classroom protections for school buildings,” Lyon said.
“We also want to fence additional areas of the schools for added security. In short, there are multiple projects and recommendations that would increase health and safety, but there are limited funds available at this time. We will continue to maximize funds and look for other funding options. We want everyone to be healthy and safe and in attendance everyday.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•