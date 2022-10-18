Goliad ISD joined Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in celebrating National School Lunch Week on Oct. 10-14, using the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) theme “Get Your Day into Gear with a Healthy School Lunch.”
All week, Goliad ISD served healthy lunches that included nutrition students need to learn, grow, and thrive.
“When students have a voice in school nutrition, they can lead the way to healthier lifestyles for all Texans,” Miller said. “Every year, National School Lunch Week brings excitement to the cafeteria with new foods and special activities. This week, we’re celebrating ‘Get Your Day into Gear with a Healthy School Lunch’ and encouraging students to see how good nutrition can make a difference for a school day and for a lifetime.”
During the week, Goliad ISD served spaghetti with meat sauce; chicken or beef nachos; a country bowl of popcorn chicken and fries or a country bowl of corn, mashed potatoes, popcorn chicken, and white gravy; hamburger or chicken sliders; and grilled turkey and cheese sandwiches for lunch. Homemade salsa and homemade rolls complemented the menu on Oct. 11 and 12.
More information on GISD’s menu and serving times can be found at goliadisd.com> Cafeteria Information>Cafeteria Menu or by contacting the school.
“Our mission is to provide a positive and refreshing experience to nourish the mind, body, and spirit of all who walk through our doors, and the ‘Get your day into gear’ theme presented by Commissioner Miller is a fun way to complement our mission,” said Dustin Meaux, Goliad ISD director of nutrition, health, and safety.
“Learning is hard work, and kids need fuel if they’re going to learn,” said GISD Superintendent Holly Lyon. “We are excited to celebrate National School Lunch Week at Goliad ISD. Our director of nutrition, health and safety and our cafeteria staff members are dedicated to ensuring our students have delicious well-balanced meals. This team also supports teaching our students about healthy choices. Our students’ health is a priority.”
•Information from Goliad ISD•