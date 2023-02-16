GISD placing another bond proposition on May ballot

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Feb. 2 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Call 361-358-2550 to have the Advance-Guard delivered to your home for less than $3 per month.
Goliad ISD will present another bond proposition to voters this May.
During its Jan. 23 meeting, the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved conducting a bond election, seeking $75 million in facility improvements throughout the district.
Two similar bond propositions failed by narrow margins in May 2022.
According to Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon, the board was swayed by a citizen’s advisory committee’s facility study that it presented to the board during a December meeting.
“I want to thank the community facilities advisory committee and administration for the considerable time and work they put into studying the district’s facilities and needs,” GISD School Board President Brandon Huber said. “We appreciate their focus on our students and their future.”
Lyon said the committee met three times between October and December to assess the needs at all three campuses. The school district also sought input from parents, community members and staff with online surveys.
The bond, which will go to voters on May 6, will appear on the ballot as part of a total package under one proposition.
The proposition addresses plumbing HVAC and roofing concerns across the district. It also includes replacing the 61-year-old Goliad Middle School campus with a facility located on Tiger Drive to accommodate 325 to 350 students.
The current middle school campus would be modified to an early childhood education center for Headstart, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
Other projects within the proposition include construction and renovations of the high school’s career and vocational education instructional spaces, including agricultural science, welding and culinary arts, and the construction of a new cafeteria.
Also, renovations and improvements to the elementary school’s gym, classrooms and common areas are included in the proposition.
“These projects were determined through a ranking system with safety, security, and health being our top priority for students and staff,” Lyon said. “This bond package has an impact on every student at every grade level and ensures we have functional and innovative learning spaces to address our goal of ensuring college- and/or workforce-ready graduates.”
Town hall meetings concerning the bond proposition have been scheduled by the school district for Feb. 27 and March 27. More information can be found at GoliadISDBond.org.
