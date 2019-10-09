GOLIAD – Parents wanting to refer a child to the Goliad Elementary GT PLUS Program may do so by completing a referral form or calling the school for information. Referral forms are available in the elementary office.
The deadline for referrals is Friday, November 15.
The purpose of the GISD PLUS Program is to provide the exceptional learner with curriculum both at an accelerated pace and at a cognitively more demanding level of difficulty.
Acceleration may occur across time or across the breadth of a discipline. The cognitive rigor of the curriculum is by design both challenging and acceptable to the learner.
Math and reading provide the instructional focus and are supported by a multiple intelligence framework that emphasizes a hierarchy of thinking skills and a process to produce lesson design.
The GISD program utilizes an interdisciplinary instructional delivery system that facilitates the advanced learner in the creation of original products and research.