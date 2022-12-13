Goliad ISD trustees unanimously rejected a proposed tax abatement agreement for Renewable Energy Systems’ Weser Solar Project during a special meeting on Nov. 29.
The board considered approving an application from RES that would mitigate property taxes for the solar panel facility located approximately 10 miles north of Goliad near the Weser and Weesatche communities.
