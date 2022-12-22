Goliad ISD trustees unanimously rejected a proposed tax abatement agreement for Renewable Energy Systems’ Weser Solar Project during a special meeting on Nov. 29.
The board considered approving an application from RES that would mitigate property taxes for the solar panel facility located approximately 10 miles north of Goliad near the Weser and Weesatche communities.
“The GISD board of trustees believes in partnering with our community to preserve the past and prepare for the future,” said Brandon Huber, board president. “After much research, discussion with taxpayers we represent, and strategic planning for the future needs of the district, we unanimously vote ‘no’ to Weser Solar, LLC.”
According to Huber, the Weser Solar Project would have provided
approximately $2.5 million in funding for the school district.
“Moving forward, the GISD board of trustees will need community support in approving alternative funding sources to support safety upgrades, security enhancements and renovations to aging facilities.”
In September, Goliad County commissioners tabled a similar proposal with the Weser Solar Project after hearing concerns from Weser and Weesatche residents about possible environmental and health risks that the facility could present.
Earlier in November, Goliad ISD trustees approved similar agreements with the Tulsita, Keys Hollow and Clip Road solar projects.
“Each of these projects are in remote parts of Goliad County and were met with no opposition from the community during public hearings,” Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said. “Our school board spent a great amount of time researching the economic and financial impact to the district and voted to pursue the agreements.”
Lyon said the agreements will bring approximately $20 million to Goliad ISD in additional revenue over the next 15 years.
“The approval from the GISD board generated additional funding that stays local and is not eligible to be taken by the state,” Lyon said. “GISD has the ability to utilize this type of funding to support local needs such as academic programming or facility improvements.”
In May, Goliad County voters rejected a bond project that would have addressed Goliad ISD maintenance issues.
Lyon said the funds to be generated from the supplemental revenues is not near enough to address multiple facility issues at all three campuses.
“We need substantial repairs to remain in operation and provide a safe and secure environment for learning,” Lyon said. “We have been intentional in making budget cuts to free up funding for security enhancements and repairs, and will maximize the supplemental revenues. I hope our community will partner with us to provide Goliad students with full-functioning, productive learning spaces again.”
