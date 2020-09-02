GISD students return to campus

GOLIAD – While many schools throughout the area and across the state have begun the school year via distancing learning through online classes, the Goliad Independent School District began its year with the majority of its students returning to campuses for face-to-face instruction.
The school year started Aug. 19 and first week results have been great, district administrators and teachers say.
“We feel that’s so important for students and teachers, and we are taking every precaution we possibly can to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Dr. Stacy Ackley, GISD superintendent. “They arrive every morning in a sanitized building. We make sure all of the facilities are cleaned and we do it every day. Even our buses get fogged every day.
“We are dedicated to providing a safe environment for everyone. That’s always a top priority. We want our students to have the opportunity to learn on campus, but we are doing all we can to make sure it’s safe.”
Attendance concern
So far, the district has 1,220 students enrolled, which is about 100 fewer than the average for the 2019-20 school year. Ackley said as parents become more comfortable with students attending school in person, he hopes those numbers will rise.
