New Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon feels the recent State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing results has her students moving in the right direction academically.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Goliad ISD showed improved numbers over its own 2021 results on 12 of the 20 tests administered by the state.
In grades 3-8, GISD students exceeded the passage rate in eight of the 15 tests. The passage rate – defined as “approaches grade level” (AGL) by the TEA – was up in third-grade reading and math; fifth-grade reading, math and science; sixth-grade math; seventh-grade reading; and eight-grade reading.
“GISD is pleased with the gains in reading scores across the district,” said Lyon, who was named the district’s superintendent in June. “Our teachers worked extremely hard to ensure COVID gaps were identified early and addressed. We are in the process of reviewing scores in detail and developing targeted tutoring plans for those students who did not reach mastery. We have been proactive in revising our 2022-23 campus schedules to provide dedicated intervention times to students who may need additional support.”
High school scores exceeded 2021 results in four of the five tests. Grades 9-12 made advances in English I, English II, biology and U.S. history. The only test GHS students failed to equal 2021 was in Algebra I.
“As a district, our science and math scores did not show much change from previous year STAAR results,” Lyon said. “GISD has spent the summer reviewing math and science instructional resources and will be making adjustments in August in grades 3-8. Social studies is assessed in grade 8 and in high school for the U.S. history end-of-course exam. Our scores decreased in this area. We are reviewing social studies instruction in detail and evaluating ways to improve.”
GISD students exceeded state averages on 13 of the 20 tests. Grades 3-8 topped the state norm in nine of 15 tests, while GHS students exceeded state standards in four of five tests.
“Overall, we were comparable with state averages in all subjects but social studies,” Lyon said. “As we work with teachers, I believe STAAR results are more important than ever to help make academic recovery gains post COVID. STAAR results give teachers and families a clear picture of how students are performing academically so that students receive the support they need.
“However, STAAR is just one of many ways to measure student learning – it isn’t meant to tell the whole story but should be considered with other measures like personal observations, teacher feedback, and grades to give families and teachers a more complete picture of students’ academic progress.”
