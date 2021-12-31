With so much of a child’s formative years being spent in school, it has become clear that teachers also play a major part in the mental and physical growth of children. The Goliad Independent School District gives out a monthly award to recognize teachers in the school district who, as the name of the award implies, have made a difference.
Caitlyn Carnes and Debbie Haney were both named as Goliad Middle School’s Staff Difference Maker for the month of November. Goliad ISD describes the Difference Maker as “a staff member or teacher who goes above and beyond to make a difference at their school and in the lives of the students.”
Carnes understands that Goliad wishes to honor and recognize teachers that go above and beyond. “It’s an honor to me,” said Carnes, “especially as a special ed teacher, I kind of feel sometimes we get overlooked. It was really nice to feel included and know that I am making a difference in the lives of my students.”
Carnes teaches sixth through eighth grade and has been teaching for three years after graduating in 2018 from the University of Houston - Victoria with a master’s in special education, autism spectrum disorders. She grew up in a small town near Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Texas after her father transferred following her high school graduation. She has lived in Goliad with her husband since 2018.
“In my own schooling, I volunteered during my free periods in a class kind of like what I’m teaching now,” continued Carnes. “I just fell in love with those kids and the joy they bring to the everyday. There’s just something special about working with this population.”
Carnes has a passion for teaching students she recognizes as misunderstood.
“Whether it’s my students who have intellectual disabilities or just the kids that come in from tougher backgrounds,” said Carnes, “... I just feel called to help the world ... and see their abilities instead of the label that has been put on them.”
Carnes considers the children to be the highlight of her day. “My students feel very intensely,” Carnes related. “All their emotions are a little more heightened than usual. I get a lot of that heightened emotion, whether that’s good or bad. Most of the time that’s good, so I get all of that love back to me.”
“Caitlyn has a passion for her work and works tirelessly to support our most severe special education students,” one individual wrote in a nomination letter, according to Goliad ISD. “She is organized and works hard not only to ensure a solid instructional experience, but is diligent in her documentation and case management responsibilities in preparing for ARD meetings.”
“I am honored to be chosen as a difference maker,” said Carnes. “It feels good to be recognized for the work I put into helping my kiddos.”
Haney was recognized as well. Haney is the campus secretary at Goliad Middle School.
“Debbie is the pulse of GMS,” one person wrote in a nomination letter, according to Goliad ISD. “She grounds our organized chaos daily... Mrs. Haney is compassionate and always willing to help.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•