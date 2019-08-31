GOLIAD – Fourteen years after he made his first political speech in Goliad, Junior Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz returned to Goliad Thursday evening to praise his home state.
He was the keynote speaker at the 52nd annual convention of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission at the Memorial Auditorium.
He began his 32-minute address to an audience of more than 200 with the same theme with which he ended it: “God bless Texas.”
He began by praising how Texans responded to Hurricane Harvey – which Cruz said, the storm sat over Houston for four days, “like your in-laws at Christmas.”
The hurricane, he noted, was the second-costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
“I have never been prouder of Texans than in the days and weeks after Harvey,” he said, “because we saw Texans all over the state stepping up and helping the victims.”
No one worried about who they were, what race they were, what political party they were, he said, “It was just one Texan helping another. That’s who we are.”
His comments occasionally were difficult to understand because of the quality of the public address system.
The second part of his address covered three points: Jobs, freedom and security.
“My number-one priority in the Senate is jobs,” he said. “Jobs, jobs, jobs. Texans want more jobs, they want higher wages and more opportunity.
“Every single time you see the federal government cut taxes and simplify the tax code and reduce job-killing regulations, the economy booms and we see prosperity,” he said.
He credited the Trump administration for the nation’s lowest unemployment in 50 years. “The last time unemployment was this low? Neil Armstrong was stepping on the surface of the moon,” he said.
He told the crowd that the number-one state in the country for family wage increases is Texas.
“Corpus Christi is the number-one port in the country for exporting oil and natural gas,” he said.
Each point was followed by cheers and applause.
Texas, he said, was America on steroids.
His second topic was freedom, he said, forged by the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights; the third was security
“Right now, we are in the biggest military rebuild since Ronald Reagan,” he said, “It is a dangerous, dangerous world.”
Cruz ended his speech extolling his home state by saying 1,000 people a day are moving to Texas.
“They come to Texas because that’s where the jobs are. They come to Texas because that is where the freedom is.”
They come, he said, because of a flag that appears on the back of his cowboy boots made in El Paso.
“Come and take it.”
