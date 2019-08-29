Goliad 4-H hosts banquet Contributed information 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Contributed photo The Bronze Star Award was presented to (from left) Hannah Griffin and Gracyn Schrade. Contributed photo Tracy Berger (left) presents the Friends of 4-H award to Debbie Bego. Contributed photo Justin Swize and Brooke Yanta won the Gold Star Award. Contributed photo Justin Swize and Jayden Moore received the I Dare You Award. Contributed photo Trey Wimberly (center) presented the Julie Wimberly Memorial Scholarship to Jadan Butler (left) and Kelly Thomas. Contributed photo The Leslie Berger Award was presented to Kelly Thomas. Contributed photo Addison Yendrey (on left) was elected queen and Madelyn Reitz was elected princess at the banquet. Contributed photo Rifle and shotgun award winners were (from left) Addison Yendrey, Andrew Alonzo, Talan Shelton and Kolby Janssen. Contributed photo Harley Jarzombek and Kade Irwin were the Silver Star Award recipients. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GOLIAD – The Goliad 4-H Club hosted its annual banquet Monday, Aug. 12. A new queen and princess were elected and several members received awards. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Goliad 4-H hosts banquet Bridge replacement restricts traffic lanes Latest oil and gas updates Mt. Moriah Baptist Church unveils Texas Historical marker Tigerettes volleyball take third in Schulenburg RED = budget woe$ Benito Perez, Jr. GCRSP hosts barbecue for school administrators Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Sep 7 Dion Pride Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Sep 19 Free Lecture Rev. William Henry Harrison Biggs Guest Speaker: Pat Parson Thu, Sep 19, 2019 Sep 21 Vintage Movie Night -To Kill a Mockingbird Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Oct 12 Vintage Movie Night -Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte Sat, Oct 12, 2019 Oct 17 Free Lecture Oak Hill Cemetery: A Night in the Cemetery Guest Speakers: Local Historians Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 26 Gospel Jamboree Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Nov 16 The Gimbles Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Dec 7 Vintage Movie Night -It's a Wonderful Life Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesVandals cause more than $50,000 to local farmers’ cotton harvestSan Patricio cotton farmers wake to sliced bales all weekend longJoshua Lee OrtizTexas Rangers arrest former Taft police officerTaft murder suspect indictedMarilyn “Bubbles” S. MaloneMathis brothers ask court to end public school discriminationRosenda S. GarciaJesus Gomez Sr.Police arrest suspect on probation violation charges Images CollectionsBack to school ‘cutsSchool chief wants joint officer training to continueGrand entertainment‘ACE’ing construction in TaftDinosaur GeorgeHometown victoryKEDT Kids Festival brings the funStrike up the bandFamily Art DayLady Trojan volleyball camp takes over Marion B. Horton Gymnasium CommentedPhyllis Jean Gehring Franke (2)Landyn Rose Tolbert (2)Ryan Patrick Walker (2)Mary B. Montalvo (1)Toby Longoria Jr. (1)Randle Wayne “Randy” Galneau (1)Ronnie H. Polston Sr. (1) Newspaper Ads Great Bulletin