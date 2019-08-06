GOLIAD – The Goliad County 4-H youth competed at the Texas 4-H Outdoor Challenge in Brownwood at the Texas 4-H Center in June.
The competition, designed to get youth outdoors, consisted of 10 events where teams earned points as they showcased their outdoor skills.
Events included shotgun, archery, swimming, biologist skills, outdoor safety, outdoor skills, climbing, kayaking, fishing and gear judging.
Competing at the Juniors level were Barrett Irwin and Clayton Schendel earning first place male team.
Gracyn Schrade and Reese Mangum, first place coed team
Wyatt Ball and Taryn Franke, second place coed team.
Intermediate competitors were Ashtyn Franke and Haley Clapsaddle taking fourth place for coed team.
For the Seniors level competition Teresa Justice and Madlynn Friedrichs earned second place female team and RaLeigh Jo Friedrichs and Clay Zappe earned second place coed team.