Goliad attorney rescues man trapped in oil tank

Ashford Taylor was ready to enjoy a post-game meal with family and friends.
Taylor and his wife, Shelby, and sons, Luke and Brady, were about the enter a Kenedy restaurant after watching his sons’ Goliad Youth Sports League football teams play on Aug. 27.
“My wife and sons kind of heard someone yelling,” Taylor said. “I really didn’t think anything of it. The noises were coming from across the highway. I thought it sounded like a baby goat.”
Taylor, an attorney who serves clients in Karnes and Goliad counties, decided to walk across U.S. Highway 181 where an oil tank truck was parked. Before he crossed the highway, he heard the voice clearer.
“Sure enough, someone was yelling, ‘Please help!’ I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Taylor said. “I was scared that someone was crushed. I was scared it was going to be a really bad deal.”
Taylor reached the truck and yelled, “What’s going on?”
Taylor looked inside the tank and saw a man flailing his arms and barely while standing up to his neck in oil.
The man said he was looking in the tank and slipped into it head-first about a half hour ago.
“I climbed on top of the tank and pulled him out,” Taylor said. “He was soaked in oil, and I got some on me, too, which was fine.”
After Taylor’s rescue, the men sat for a while and discussed what happened. The man thanked Taylor and told him, “I thought I was going to die.”
Taylor said the man sustained severe scratches on his elbows.
“He said he was going to call someone, but he dropped his cell phone in the oil,” Taylor said. “It was a hot day, and the sun was beating down. There was no one else there. He was in bad shape. The heat and the fumes in that tank had to be extreme.”
Taylor said one of his friend’s offered to call 9-1-1, but the man refused treatment.
“I was just reacting in the moment,” Taylor said. “It didn’t really dawn on me until I sat down at the restaurant. I could have been pretty bad.”
Taylor ordered a chicken-fried steak, and it was served to him burnt.
“I guess it’s true that no good deed goes unpunished,” Taylor said.
