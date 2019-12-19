Goliad Chamber of Commerce has relocated

Contributed photo The Goliad Chamber of Commerce officially opened its new offices with a ribbon cutting Dec. 3 at 138 South Market St. The chamber was forced to abandon its former offices because the building's owner decided to sell the property. "We are grateful to Tana Sheppard of Karnei Corporation for providing the space, NTEX Construction for the remodel of the office and Backwoods and Bling for office decorations, says Rachel Caraway, chamber director