Goliad Chamber of Commerce has relocated

GOLIAD – The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center opened its doors to welcome the public to the group’s new office space, at 138 S. Market St., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Chamber of Commerce was informed by the previous landlord that the building was being put up for sale at the end of July. The Executive Committee and the Executive Director began searching for a new “home” for the chamber staff.
Tana Sheppard of Karnei Corporation provided the new office space which was remodeled by NTEX Construction. Backwoods and Bling supplied decorations for the office.
Chamber members appreciates those who helped in this effort as well as the citizens of Goliad for their continued support.