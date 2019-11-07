GOLIAD – The Goliad Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings last week for two new Goliad businesses.
The ceremony for Hard Core Oilfield Supply Company, 949 W. Pearl St. was Friday, Oct. 25.
Hard Core Oil Field Supply was founded in 2006. The company’s mission is to provide quality oil field products and services throughout South Texas and surrounding area.
In addition to oil field supplies, the business offers tools, plumbing supplies, oil field equipment, valves, fittings, and production supplies.
The ribbon cutting for Mid Coast Taxidermy, LLC, 1008 U.S. Highway 59 North, was Saturday, Oct. 26.
Trent Welfel, owner of the company, worked for another taxidermist in Goliad for approximately eight years, before deciding to open his own business.
Some of the services the business will offer are shoulder mounts, European mounts and life size mounts.