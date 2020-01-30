GOLIAD – The Goliad Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual banquet Thursday, Feb. 27, at Schroeder Hall.
The theme is 2020: Visions of Goliad.
Tickets are $20 for an individual or $300 for a corporate table, which includes seating for eight and two bar passes per seat.
Tickets are available through the Goliad Chamber of Commerce office by phone, in person or mail.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a social mixer. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards, silent auction and live auction.
The chamber is seeking auction items for the live and silent auctions.
Interested parties can contact the chamber at 361-645-3563 or director@goliadcc.org