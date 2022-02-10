The Goliad City Council voted unanimously on Jan. 26 to invite representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to discuss their plans for renovating and enhancing the underpass area on Highway 183 on the south side of the city.
Alderwoman Mary Gleinser said she has tried to bring the “deplorable situation” and “eyesore” to the attention of TxDOT, which she said owns the land.
“We addressed to them our concerns with the pillars. They are discolored, they are in need of refurbishing,” Gleinser said. “There are also high weeds. It could definitely be improved upon.”
Earl Henning, Goliad public works director, said the underpass could also be a safety hazard.
“There was a young man who ran his truck up into the big rocks under the underpass,” Henning said. “He knocked one of those big rocks down. Our backhoe couldn’t even pick it up. We had to get TxDOT with their big front-end loader. So that is a safety issue.”
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses agreed.
“It’s not just the looks of the area that are bad, but there is also one pillar that leans toward the highway,” Moses said. “That worries me every time I drive by there.”
Gleinser said she has been informed by TxDOT that it could improve the landscaping if the City of Goliad would take over the maintenance responsibilities of the area. Gleinser told the council she didn’t believe the city had the equipment to scale the rocks and maintain the area.
“I think we need to call them back in to address the city council and discuss with us what their plans are going forward,” Gleinser said.
City council also voted unanimously to appoint Jason Howard to the Main Street Goliad board of directors. Howard was one of five applicants.
Council went into executive session to discuss reimbursing Jill Shelton, the newly hired city secretary for moving expenses. Council voted to pay a partial amount of $1,357.50.
In other action during the Jan. 26 meeting:
• Council unanimously approved an ordinance ordering the general election for mayor and two alderman positions on May 7.
• Council unanimously approved adding recently hired city secretary Jill Shelton as a designated signatory on the city’s bank accounts, contracts, agreements, etc.
