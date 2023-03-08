Goliad City Council meeting tonight

The Goliad City Council will conduct a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, located at 153 W. End Street in Goliad.
Council will hear a presentation by Chris Janecek with Paul B. Holmes on the city's 2021-22 audit.
Among the other items on the agenda are a community-wide housing analysis regarding impediment to fair housing for the city.
Council will discuss a lease agreement with the the Goliad Historical Commission concerning the Market House Museum, and consider a local agreement with the county for operations and maintenance of the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
Council will also discuss necessary action regarding the streaming of Facebook Live during its meetings and discuss and consider raising water rates.
Read about any action taken by the council in the Goliad Advance-Guard.