Goliad City Administrator/City Secretary Jill Shelton has resigned before finishing one month on the job.
In her resignation letter, Shelton, who started working for the city on Jan. 24, cited “differences of opinions on issues with certain council members” as a reason for her decision.
“I have not had cooperation with certain staff members or feedback from the city attorney on pressing issues,” Shelton wrote in her letter. “I have met with a few council members separately and I don’t get positive feedback about trust issues, prior alliances and disputes among council. It’s clear that I will not be able to solve these problems.”
Council unanimously accepted Shelton’s resignation at its Feb. 23 meeting.
“I’m sad,” Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said. “You’ve done such a great job of organizing everything.”
Shelton claimed during the Feb. 23 council meeting that a council member violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by sharing information about her to other council members.
“I don’t appreciate that,” Shelton told the council during the meeting. “I came here to do a job and that’s what I’ve been doing and I haven’t gotten the respect that I deserve.”
Shelton claimed she inherited an office in disarray.
“City ordinances haven’t been codified since 2020. That’s something that should be done every three to six months,” Shelton said. “Your retention schedule with the Texas State Library hasn’t been updated since 1993.
“I have gone through all the files in that office. It was a disaster. By disaster I mean piles everywhere with no rhyme or reason. Files from 1996 to 2019.”
Shelton said she has been rehired by the city of Bandera, where she previously worked before taking the job with the city of Goliad.
“I left there to build my career here,” Shelton said. “I’ve tried to meet with certain people here to rectify the situation, but it didn’t make it any better. It really does break my heart because I moved here, relocated and put my son in a new school. It’s been two months and I’m done.”
Shelton’s final day at the city of Goliad is March 4.
“I think we’re losing an awesome person and I think we can learn something,” councilwoman Robin Alaniz said. “This is a chance to make things better.”
“I apologize for the actions of my council,” Moses said after the vote.
