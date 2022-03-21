Lana Jarzombek said the new Goliad County 4-H & FFA Exhibitor Hall has been a long time coming.
Thanks to the efforts of donors and the Goliad County Fair Association, the new facility will make its debut at this week’s Goliad County Fair & Rodeo.
“We’re very excited,” said Jarzombek, who is the secretary for the GCFA. “It definitely would not have been possible without our donors and those helping with services and equipment at reduced prices and even as a donation.”
The 20,000-square-foot facility, which passed inspections on Feb. 28, will provide animals and spectators better ventilation.
“There are roll-up doors on all sides so you can get the proper airflow needed in the barn,” Jarzombek said.
There are also state-of-the-art amenities for visitors.
“We’ve updated rest rooms to include the ADA standards and baby-changing stations,” Jarzombek said. “It has a full-functioning kitchen/concession stand area.”
Ground was broken at the site inside the Goliad County Fairgrounds on Aug. 30, 2021.
“We began fundraising a couple of years before we started the groundbreaking,” Jarzombek said. “We wanted to be sure we had most of the funds secured before the groundbreaking.”
According to Jarzombek, the facility will also be used throughout the year for prospect shows, clinics, and youth and educational events.
Jarzombek said the GCFA has applied for a grant that would fund additional improvements.
“We’d like to install large fans inside the barn,” Jarzombek said. “If we’re fortunate to get that grant for next year’s show, we would have additional fans in the show barn if needed.”
