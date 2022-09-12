The Goliad County 4-H awards banquet was held on Aug. 4 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.

Approximately 175 people attended the annual event.

Following a meal catered by S&J Catering, Goliad County Extension Agent Brian Yanta and Goliad County 4-H Program Assistant Tracy Berger announced the names of certificate and awards winners.

Award winners were:

• The Goliad County Commissioners Court, 4-H Meritorious Service

• John Friedrichs, Friend of 4-H

• Trey Wimberly and Walker Wimberly, Julie Wimberly Memorial Scholarship

• Harley Jarzombek, Leslie Berger Award 

• Abby Yanta and Walker Wimberly, Gold Star Award

• Harley Jarzombek, 4-H Queen

• Maely Brandes, 4-H Princess

• Greg Schoener,  4-H Prince

• Lillian McWilliams, 4-H Royalty

• Abby Fagg, I Dare You Award

• Krayleigh Irwin and Bailey Brookhouser, Bronze Star Award

• Garrison Jarzombeck and Liberty McWilliams, Silver Star Award

• Hannah Merklinger, Archer of the Year

• Klent Daniels (junior), Aaron Moreland (intermediate) and Andrew Alonzo (senior), Bill Barnhill Shotgun Award

• Brady Fagg (junior), Lyla Myers (junior/intermediate), Reese Mangum (intermediate) and Madlynn Friedrichs (senior), Edward Baecker Rifle Award.

Information submitted

by Tracy Berger, Goliad County

4-H Program Assistant

