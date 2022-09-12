The Goliad County 4-H awards banquet was held on Aug. 4 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
Approximately 175 people attended the annual event.
Following a meal catered by S&J Catering, Goliad County Extension Agent Brian Yanta and Goliad County 4-H Program Assistant Tracy Berger announced the names of certificate and awards winners.
Award winners were:
• The Goliad County Commissioners Court, 4-H Meritorious Service
• John Friedrichs, Friend of 4-H
• Trey Wimberly and Walker Wimberly, Julie Wimberly Memorial Scholarship
• Harley Jarzombek, Leslie Berger Award
• Abby Yanta and Walker Wimberly, Gold Star Award
• Harley Jarzombek, 4-H Queen
• Maely Brandes, 4-H Princess
• Greg Schoener, 4-H Prince
• Lillian McWilliams, 4-H Royalty
• Abby Fagg, I Dare You Award
• Krayleigh Irwin and Bailey Brookhouser, Bronze Star Award
• Garrison Jarzombeck and Liberty McWilliams, Silver Star Award
• Hannah Merklinger, Archer of the Year
• Klent Daniels (junior), Aaron Moreland (intermediate) and Andrew Alonzo (senior), Bill Barnhill Shotgun Award
• Brady Fagg (junior), Lyla Myers (junior/intermediate), Reese Mangum (intermediate) and Madlynn Friedrichs (senior), Edward Baecker Rifle Award.
Information submitted
by Tracy Berger, Goliad County
4-H Program Assistant