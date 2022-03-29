The Annual Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center Awards Banquet, “2022: Goliad Proud,” will be held Friday, April 22.
The annual event will be held at the Goliad Auditorium. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social mixer, dinner at 6:30 p.m. and awards at 7:15 p.m.
Individual tickets are on sale now for $25 ($30 at the door) and corporate tables are $325.
There are a limited number of corporate tables so those interested should purchase as soon as possible.
Tickets are available at the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center at 138 S. Market Street in Goliad.
The chamber is also accepting live and silent auction items and cash donations for the banquet.
Items can be donated by an individual, an organization or both. A chamber board member can stop by a business to pick up any items a business owner/organization is willing to share with “2022: Goliad Proud.”
Donors will be listed in all publicity, the banquet program and during the evening by the presenters and auctioneers.
A donor’s name or company name will be listed in the program and shown at the display tables prior to the auctions.
Contact the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center at (361) 645-3563 or goliadchamber@gmail.com for information.
Information submitted by the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center