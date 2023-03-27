Goliad County Commissioners Court holding public hearing tonight

The Goliad County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing today at 6 p.m. at the Goliad County Courthouse regarding the submission of a grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
Citizens can participate in the discussion.
The county intends to use the funds for the replacement of the community water tower and repair of other portions of the water system in the community of Berclair.
During open session, the court will also consider a resolution in support of the Gulf Bend Collaborative Plan and consider approving and interlock cooperation agreement between counties and cities associated with Operation Lone Star for law enforcement services.
The meeting can be viewed live on the County of Goliad Facebook page.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•