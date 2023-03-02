Goliad County enters OLS agreement with Kinney County

Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved a mutual aid agreement that would allow the county to share Operation Lone Star resources with Kinney County.
During the commissioners court meeting on Feb. 13, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said Kinney County law enforcement is involved in “five to 15 high-speed chases a day” with vehicles occupied by suspected undocumented persons.
“This is one of the requirements we have under the OLS (Operation Lone Star) grant with regards to mutual aid,” Boyd told the court. “Even though both counties have a Declaration of Disaster, the governor’s office would like for us to give Kinney County a hand with resources that the governor’s office has provided us at no local taxpayer expense.”
Boyd said Goliad County “is the hub for the Operation Lone Star task force that is now 21 agencies and funded by the governor’s office.”
According to Boyd, Kinney County is not a member of the task force.
“Therefore, we’re getting an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with them to give them assistance,” Boyd said.
Boyd told the court that Operation Lone Star has “beheaded” a smuggling cartel that previously used the area for trafficking.
“We have dismantled the largest smuggling operation that controlled the Rio Grande Valley and the taxation of other organizations on behalf of the cartels,” Boyd said. “That organization has been beheaded. All that is left now are the lower management of that organization and they have moved to west of Eagle Pass because they made a determination that it was no longer financially feasible to run smuggling operations through our area. So they have moved. The governor would like us to help those who have been impacted as a result of our success.”
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said residents of Kinney County, which shares 15 miles of border with Mexico, is “Ground Zero” for smuggling activity.
“The issues are exploding down there where you have groups of illegals banging on ranchers’ back porches in the middle of the night demanding they be let in, demanding they get the keys to their vehicles, making all sorts of demands,” Bennett said. “These people are in dire straits. They need help. It’s obvious that Washington is not going to send anyone, and it’s up to Texas and Texans to make the difference.”
The population of Kinney County, according to the 2020 census, is 3,130 people. The county has a total area of 1,365 square miles, which is almost twice the size of Goliad County.
“Their entire patrol division consists of six deputies,” Boyd said.
Goliad County personnel, equipment, fuel and vehicles shared with Kinney County would come at the expense of the state, not local taxpayers, according to Boyd.
“Not a dime of local money,” Boyd said. ‘It all comes out of the governor’s office.”
The court heard from Goliad attorney Steve Paulsgrove concerning a proposed Midway Oaks Subdivision to be developed in Precinct 3. Paulsgrove said the subdivision would be divided into seven tracts of land of 10 acres or more.
“It would not be a residential subdivision as you might think it,” Paulsgrove said.
Paulsgrove told the court the subdivision would require a private, gravel road for access to the properties. The road would be maintained by the property owners and not be part of the Goliad County road system, according to the proposal.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby was unanimously elected to the Goliad County Appraisal District for the remainder of a two-year term that will end on Dec. 31.
The court unanimously approved:
• submissions of grant applications for the General Victim Assistance Grant Program and 2023 Homeland Security Program,
• addition of an equipment purchase line to Precinct 1 for road and bridges,
• usage of a Precinct 1 water truck and backhoe at the Goliad County Fair on March 15-20,
• addition of a vehicle maintenance and repair line to the emergency management coordinator’s budget,
• increasing the Emergency Medical Services expense budget by $5,000 for sale of a 2011 Chevy truck to Precinct 1,
• revisions to the Goliad County purchasing policies and procedures.
