County fair information
Workdays for the Goliad County Fair will be March 5 & 12 at the fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m. Parents must attend two workdays to be eligible for their child to participate in the Goliad Co. Fair.
GCFA meetings
There is only one GCFA meeting left before the fair: March 8. Parents must attend at least two of those meetings for their child to be eligible to participate in the 2022 Goliad Co. Fair.
GCFA rules
GCFA rules can be found at https://goliad.agrilife.org/goliad-county-livestock-exposition/.
Wild Bunch
Fair time is here! It is time to collect for the 2022 auction. Send $200 dues by March 15. Dues can be mailed to Wild Bunch, c/o Eddie Shelton, P.O. Box 667, Goliad, TX 77963, or deposited directly into an account set up at First National Bank of Shiner. Note: bank information has changed. Make checks payable to The Wild Bunch ( a receipt will be mailed upon request).
Young Guns
The Young Guns, a bidding group for the Goliad County Fair Sale of Champions, is currently seeking members. The Young Guns are a group of past and present 4-H and FFA members whose purpose is to give back to current Goliad County Show exhibitors.
If interested in joining or for more information, contact Beth Koonce at 361-649-4586, Josh Henning at 361-935-4484 or by mailing a contribution to P.O. Box 1371, Goliad, Texas 77963. Dues of $150 per family or any other contribution will be accepted. Make checks payable to Young Guns.