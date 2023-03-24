Goliad County Fair deemed huge success

Good fortune and a large number of entries made the 2023 Goliad County Fair one of the most successful on record, according to Goliad County Extension Agent Brian Yanta.
The Sale of Champions totaled $397,936 and the commercial heifer sales brought in $420,000 to local youngsters.
“It is just a privilege to be able to work with such great leaders that make the fair possible and we just have such good kids in this county,” Yanta said. “I was really proud of our results.”
The top-selling grand champion exhibitors in the junior livestock show were Harley Jarzombek (lamb) and Abby Yanta (goat). Each collected $14,250.
In the homemaking division, Greyson Wright earned $20,950 for his sweet yeast rolls.
Other livestock grand champions were Hollis Holmes (steer/$8,770), Gracyn Schrade (rabbits/$7,750), Taryn Schendel (swine/$9,550), Wyatt Ball (broilers/$11,000) and Kade Erwin (turkey/$8,500)
High-point homemaker Gianna Pilkington earned $10,250 and grand champion ag mechanic exhibitor Tracer Schendel earned $13,000.
Ominous skies held off enough to not affect the crowds at the carnival and rodeo events.
“We got lucky on the weather,” Yanta said. “The wind picked up mid-performance during the rodeo on Saturday night and there was some drizzle. People started leaving. It lasted about two minutes and stopped, and people came back to their seats.”