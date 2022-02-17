Goliad County VFD Chief Alonzo Morales said the Luccah Fire that burned over 1,600 acres near Fannin on Jan. 28 could have been much worse.
Thanks to the response of 12 departments throughout the region and assistance from the Lone Star State Incident Management Team’s Texas A&M Forest Service, Morales reported that there was no structure damage in the fire that rapidly spread over 1,640 acres.
“It was the biggest fire we’ve had this year,” Morales said. “It started at the edge of the roadway on Highway 59 and headed toward the San Antonio River.”
Fire departments from Beeville, Refugio, Bayside, Ander, Schroeder, Fannin, Victoria were among those joining Goliad VFD in containing the fire.The Texas A&M Forest Service used bulldozers and a large tanker airplane to dump retardant on the blaze. Private crop dusters were also used to battle the fire, according to Morales.
Firefighters were on the scene until midnight putting out hot spots. A total of 85 firefighters were involved. Morales said no injuries were reported.
Morales said freezing weather in the forecast for early February could heighten the possibility of more grass fires. He said he would check the drought index over the next few days to see if a burn ban should be recommended for Goliad County.
