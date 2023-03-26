Goliad County Historical Commission members help re-landscape World War II monument area

The Goliad County Historical Commission was out in the county again this month.
Pct. 2 Commissioner David Young granted us permission to work on the
World War II Monument grounds at the courthouse.
We decided to take out all the bushes to allow the grass to reclaim the area. We intend to place flower pots on the monument with colorful flowers put in each season, much like Main Street Goliad does around the square. This will be low maintenance and cost efficient.
Thanks to the new members that we are joining us, we have the manpower to go out into the community and do some new fun projects, so if you have something that you think needs to be done and it fits in with our scope, please let us know by stopping by the Market House Museum at 205 S. Market Street or calling 361-645-8767.
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came out and worked the past two weeks on our projects.