GOLIAD – The Goliad County Library will be closed Aug. 26-30 for renovations.
Renovations to the interior of the library will include new shelving, more patron spaces, new tables and chairs, a living room for adults, a larger children’s area and a new public access computer.
The new layout will move the adult large print, fiction, and biography collection to the area that currently houses the non-fiction material.
Funds from grants totaling more than $73,500 provided by the Tocker Foundation and the Still Water Foundation (both of Austin) will pay for the renovations.
Four new computers and a printer for public use have been purchased by the Goliad County Library Board.
The book deposit box will be available for patrons to return library materials while the library is closed. Digital items may be checked out through the consortia, South Texas Digital Libraries.
The library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3. An open house will be set for a later date