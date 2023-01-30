Goliad County Newsmaker of the Year for 2022

The past year has been a whirlwind for Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon.
After being hired by Goliad ISD in July 2021 as principal of Goliad Middle School, Lyon was promoted midway through the school year to the position of executive director of academic services.
In May, Lyon was thrust into the role of interim superintendent after the sudden resignation of Stacy Ackley. On June 2, Goliad ISD trustees named her the lone finalist for the superintendent position. On June 27, she officially began the duties of leading the school district.
“It’s strange the way things worked out,” Lyon said. “I was excited to be the middle school principal. Then I became the assistant superintendent and was able to view all of the district’s operations with Dr. Ackley.”
Lyon inherited a school district in turmoil. Ackley and Goliad High School Principal Missy Gimble took leaves of absence and eventually resigned after allegations of racism and bullying within the district were brought to the school board.
“I think there was a sense of urgency when I started trying to recoup things,” Lyon said. “We had a hard spring semester, and it was just a matter of trying to put the pieces back together, move forward and rally the team.”
Lyon said one her first goals was to regain the trust of the community.
“There were some issues that caused mistrust or perceptions of mistrust,” Lyon said. “I’ve always said if we don’t tell our story, someone else will. There were still a lot of good things going on in the district that were overshadowed by some real concerns.”
The allegations surfaced before Goliad ISD’s two bond propositions went before voters on May 7. The propositions called for upgrading school facilities. They were both narrowly rejected.
“I think that may have been part of the reason the bond didn’t pass,” Lyon said of the controversy hovering over the school district. “But in hindsight, it was a blessing that the bond didn’t go through, especially with the new safety initiatives from the governor and the TEA (Texas Education Agency). It’s allowed us to be a lot more intentional and regroup. We have had the chance to look at our facility needs for the long term.”
Goliad adopted a new motto, “All In,” to begin the current academic year.
“As I was rallying the new administrators at all the campuses, I thought it was a way for us to have a key idea that we could be centered around,” Lyon said. “This was a way to not only rally our internal staff, but also a way to rally the community back in and make sure that we’re ‘all in it’ for the kids. So “All In” just kind of stuck. It really encompasses all that we are doing. I’m really ‘all in’ with the community, ‘all in’ with staff, and really ‘all in’ for the kids.”
Goliad ISD implemented several new programs this academic year, including one that focuses on nutrition, health and safety.
“A lot of the credit goes to our school board,” Lyon said. “They jumped on board with the Lone Star Governance program. It’s not mandated by the TEA. It’s an optional program. It puts the focus on academic outcomes and making sure our students are future-ready when they graduate. Our school board went through 3 1/2 days of training and came up with five goals. Some focus on early childhood outcomes all the way to college and career readiness.”
Lyon has made an effort to keep the community informed about the facilities in the school district.
Last month, Lyon led a facilities tour of the three campuses for members of the community to view the maintenance needs of the school district.
Lyon said she plans to propose another bond proposition to the school board as soon as next month.
“We’re in the final stages of planning what that proposition will include,” Lyon said. “We learned a lot of lessons. We’ve put out a community survey as well as a staff survey. I want to speak to every community group that will let me in to learn their interests and their thoughts.”
Lyon said she is looking forward to finishing the 2022-23 school year strong.
“I’m very optimistic,” Lyon said. ‘I’m amazed at the quality of teachers we have. I think our administrative team is very well-rounded and has lots of energy and ideas. I think the first semester went well and the second semester is going to be even better.”
