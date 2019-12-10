GOLIAD – Goliad High School art class students spent the first half of the school year brainstorming ideas to place on their canvas scenes of fresh market produce to complement the mural, painted by volunteer Becky Bartee, in the hallway at the Goliad County Outreach.
The class recently presented five acrylic paintings to the outreach which will be displayed in the main food pantry. The works of art and the artists are “Watermelon”, Abigail Enos; “Vegetables”, Nathan Davis, Elizabeth Daughtery and Karla Perez; “Tomatoes and Strawberries”, Katie Fox; “At the Table”, Aubrey Williamson, Abigail Motley, Destiny Capistran and Mayrin Villalobos; and “Fruits” by Lori Arriazola.
Tony Kouba, President of the Goliad County Outreach said, “There is plenty of room on the walls for future classes to add on.” Art teacher, Vicki Wimberly, stated that there is still a painting on the easel.
Kouba is appreciative of those involved with the project and encourages the public to come view the art work.
‘Giving back to the community’ is a common phrase in today’s society and it is demonstrated in Goliad.
Clients of the Goliad County Outreach also volunteer to help distribute commodities for the organization’s drive thru distribution.
The Fannin 4 - H Club filled Thanksgiving grocery bags for clients of the outreach and delivered a bag to one of the households. Goliad High School students and student council members collected and donated more than $450 to the outreach. These funds will be used to buy food for families in Goliad County.
New volunteers to help with the twice a month food distributions are always welcome and a way of giving back to the community.