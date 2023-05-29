Goliad County Outreach to begin annual registration

The 2023-24 Goliad County Outreach will have its annual registration beginning on Wednesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 611 E. End Street in Goliad.
Additional days for registration are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1; Wednesday, June 14; and Thursday, June 15 at bthe same location.
Households that qualify to receive free food under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas Commodity Assistance Program and the Golden Crescent Food Bank of Victoria programs are encouraged to register.
The applicant must be a resident of Goliad County to qualify for the assistance. All current registered clients should attend in person to sign the annual registration form.
In order to receive commodities in July, all current clients should have a new punch card. Clients cannot sign up in the drive-through line. They must park and enter the building on End Street. Clients should bring current identification information to register.
“Many thanks to the volunteers who help out each month,” said Goliad County Outreach President Tony Kouba. “Additional volunteers are needed with our food distribution twice a month. Anyone wanting to help the needy in the county is also encouraged to stop by every first and third Thursday of the month from 8 to 10 a.m.”
For more information, call Kouba at 617-513-0355.