Goliad County PRCA named Best Small Rodeo Committee of the Year

GOLIAD COUNTY – The Goliad County Livestock Exposition Incorporated, more commonly called The Goliad County Fair Association, is a non-profit organization whose membership primarily is composed of parents and guardians of children who are involved with or are members of the local 4-H and FFA organizations.
The organization has a mission statement that reads, “The Goliad County Fair Association is dedicated to serving all youth of Goliad County by providing opportunities for education, leadership, recognition and friendly competition.
The promotion of high self esteem and good sportsmanship enables youth to become productive and contributing members of society.
Responsibilities are accepted with a sincere commitment to a team effort and dedication toward continued volunteerism through citizen and community involvement.”
The Goliad County PRCA Rodeo Committee was named “The Best Small Rodeo Committee of the Year” for 2019 at the Texas Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals held in Waco Friday, Jan. 3.
This was the first year that the TPRC has given this award.
Goliad has been nominated for the “Best Small Rodeo” in the nation six times, and finished in the “Top Five” in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The organization has been nominated for the “Best Small Arena” in the nation twice.
The Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held from March 19 through March 22.