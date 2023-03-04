Goliad County ranch recognized for environmental stewardship

Parks Ranch of Goliad County was recently selected by the Environmental Stewardship Award Program as one of seven regional winners. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association recognized the ranch for this achievement during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans.
Ranch owner David Crow grew up in Corpus Christi and initially started his career with his family’s trucking and concrete business. Later, his passion for the cattle industry eventually drove him to pursue ranching. The first-generation cattle producer bought his first cattle in 1978 and purchased the 4,200-acre Parks Ranch in 2000.
David and his son, Matt, have a strong history of managing coastal prairie by consistently implementing conservation management techniques including prescribed burns, brush management and rotational grazing plans.
“We’re not just about the cattle,” said David. “It’s about the biodiversity of the land, and we’re mindful of it.”
These techniques have resulted in a higher density of native grasses, which support greater diversity of native wildlife like whitetail deer and bobwhite quail. The Crows continue to conduct quail and deer surveys as a tool to measure the success of their efforts, maintain healthy populations, inform their habitat management practices and achieve their goal of maintaining a healthy coastal prairie that supports a diverse array of species.
“More than 90% of U.S. farms and ranches are family owned, which means producers like the Crows are committed to raising cattle in a safe and sustainable way,” said Molly McAdams, executive vice president of the Texas Beef Council. “It’s one of the many reasons people can feel good about choosing beef for their families. This is an extremely prestigious award, and we are proud to have Parks Ranch representing Texas on a national stage.”
The Texas Beef Council represents producers and powers Beef Loving Texans—the Beef Checkoff program that supports, educates and inspires people to gather around the table over a shared love of beef.
Parks Ranch and other regional winners will compete for the national Environmental Stewardship Award Program award, which will be presented in April.