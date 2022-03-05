The Goliad County Retired School Personnel met recently and elected officers for the coming two years.
Officers elected were Jerry Dornak, president; Bennie Flores, first vice president; Hal Davis, second vice president; Yvonne Meharg, secretary; and Daryl Lau, treasurer.
Davis introduced the program for the day. Ashford Taylor and Willie Nelson discussed estate planning and financial management for seniors.
It was a very interesting program and they answered many questions by the members. They were invited to come back to a future meeting to further discuss financial planning strategies.
During the meeting, several other items of business were discussed. Community service hours for 2021 were collected in January and reported to the state. Forty-six members reported a total of 20,471 hours. Lillievie Hosey had the most hours, 1,720, and was given a Dairy Queen gift card as a thank you gift.
Members played a guessing game and Valentine’s candy boxes were awarded to the top three guessers. Caramae Simmons was the winner, followed closely by Mindy Sullivan and Lau.
The GCRSP’s upcoming Scholarship Games Night fundraiser was discussed by chairman Davis and Bennie Flores. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at the Methodist church. Members also decided to participate in the Goliad Outreach workday.
Lau reported that he will begin collecting dues and asked that all members send their dues to him. Members that retired within the last five years were reminded that they do not owe any local dues. Their state dues are automatically paid.
Door prizes were enjoyed by all and the meeting was adjourned.
Information submitted
by Jerry Dornak,
GCRSP President