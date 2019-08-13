GOLIAD – County Commissioners Monday initiated a burn ban for the county.
The decision follows the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index reaching between 600 and 700.
The index is a measure of drought conditions that factors in precipitation and soil moisture.
Most counties declare a burn ban when the index is above 500.
Some burning operations are allowed under the ban, but only by permit issued by Goliad Fire Chief Alonzo Morales – who also is the Precinct 2 county commissioner.
Morales told the court that the number of grass-fire calls to the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department have been minimal but thought a burn ban would be a good preventative measure.
The 90-day burn ban is effective immediately. The vote was unanimous.