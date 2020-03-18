GOLIAD – Growing concern over the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) has prompted County Judge Mike Bennett to issue declare a “local disaster for public health emergency.”
The declaration is effective for seven days, unless renewed by the commissioners court. An emergency meeting is set for 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Anyone who needs to conduct business in the Goliad County Courthouse will only be able to reach county personnel via telephone and email until further notice, as the courthouse will be closed to the general public. A copy of the contact roster will be posted on the courthouse door and on the county’s website, http://co.goliad.tx.us.
Based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), all public gatherings of 10 people or more are canceled. This includes all regular meetings of the Goliad County Commissioners Court.
The Wednesday, March 18 session of county court also was canceled. Defendants will be notified when a new court date has been set.
Services also are being impacted. Beginning Wednesday, all meals at the Goliad County Senior Center will be take-out only. Home deliveries, however, will continue as usual.
The juvenile probation department is closed until further notice. Office visits will take place over the phone. JPO Abby Lankster can be reached at 361-575-0399 or abbylankster@goliadcountytx.gov.
County library
The Goliad County Library will be closed Monday, March 23 until Friday April 3. Anyone interested in e-books is urged to call the library at 361-645-2291.
Patrons are asked to return items, as they become due to the drop box. They also might call the library for any items that need to be rechecked.