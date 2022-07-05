Goliad Education Foundation awards $60,000 to Goliad ISD

The Goliad Education Foundation awarded a check for $60,388.50 to Goliad ISD during the June 13 meeting of the board of trustees.
The foundation awarded 25 grants to Goliad ISD teachers and administration.
“We are beyond thankful for the annual support from the Goliad Education Foundation,” said Goliad ISD Interiim Superintendent Holly Lyon.
“The hard work and dedication of the foundation volunteers and contributors allows our students expanded learning opportunities. We are blessed to have such a committed organization in our community who generously support our teacher’s ideas and make them a reality.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•