Goliad Education Foundation awards $60,000 to Goliad ISD

Pictured (from left) are school board members Shelia Edwards, Daniel San Miguel and Jason Howard; Goliad Education Foundation directors Amanda Eller and Tanya Jacob; school board members Stacy Schendel, Destry Gruetzmacher, Brandon Huber and Emika Moya; and Goliad ISD Interim Superintendent Holly Lyon. (Contributed photo)

The Goliad Education Foundation awarded a check for $60,388.50 to Goliad ISD during the June 13 meeting of the board of trustees.

The foundation awarded 25 grants to Goliad ISD teachers and administration.

“We are beyond thankful for the annual support from the Goliad Education Foundation,” said Goliad ISD Interiim Superintendent Holly Lyon.

“The hard work and dedication of the foundation volunteers and contributors allows  our students expanded learning opportunities. We are blessed to have such a committed organization in our community who generously support our teacher’s ideas and make them a reality.” 

