Goliad election results (Nov. 3) as posted at the Goliad County Courthouse

Pct. 1 County Commissioner

Kenneth Edwards 546

Derrick O’Neal 350

Pct. 3 County Commissioner

Kirby Brumby 855

County Constable Pct. 1

Ellie Ramirez 955

Daniel San Miguel 622

County Constable Pct. 2

Virginia Post 1807

Goliad ISD District 1

Daniel San Miguel 306

Don Lee Gonzalez 79

Goliad ISD District 2

Jason Howard 210

Arthur Luco 136

Goliad Mayor

Brenda L. Moses 364

Robin Alaniz 203

Trudia Preston 189

Goliad Alderman

Mary Theresa Gleinser 363

Yvonne Ramirez 283

Mary Jacob Burns 175

Goliad Bingo Proposition

For 628

Against 116

Recommended for you