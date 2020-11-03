Goliad election results (Nov. 3) as posted at the Goliad County Courthouse
Pct. 1 County Commissioner
Kenneth Edwards 546
Derrick O’Neal 350
Pct. 3 County Commissioner
Kirby Brumby 855
County Constable Pct. 1
Ellie Ramirez 955
Daniel San Miguel 622
County Constable Pct. 2
Virginia Post 1807
Goliad ISD District 1
Daniel San Miguel 306
Don Lee Gonzalez 79
Goliad ISD District 2
Jason Howard 210
Arthur Luco 136
Goliad Mayor
Brenda L. Moses 364
Robin Alaniz 203
Trudia Preston 189
Goliad Alderman
Mary Theresa Gleinser 363
Yvonne Ramirez 283
Mary Jacob Burns 175
Goliad Bingo Proposition
For 628
Against 116