GOLIAD – After a joint public hearing with the Goliad Economic Development Corporation Board, the Goliad City Council approved funds of up to $50,000 for clearing property to be used by Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the city of Goliad.
While EDC board members estimated the cost of clearing land for the project, located at 539 Fulcrod Ave., would cost about $5,000, they indicated there could be additional costs incurred in seeking the $50,000 limit.
“With seeking $50,000, it has more to do with the broader project than the clearing of the land,” said EDC President Kristin Billo. “We are also seeking permission from the county to waive some other fees. While we anticipate the initial cost to be $5,000, the total project cost could be up to $50,000.”
City leaders voiced the support for the future Habitat project.
“The Council voted on and is very excited about the project itself,” said Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston. “We appreciate the EDC bringing it to us.”
Goliad EDC board member Willie Nelson said the project is good for the community.
“If nothing else we are clearing an eyesore and preparing it for future development and that is something the city can benefit from,” he said. “Particularly for the price we’re going to be able to clear this for it’s kind of a no brainer to me.”
During the public hearing, no one spoke against the proposed project.
Cynthia Staley, executive director of the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, expressed her enthusiasm for a future Habitat development in Goliad.
“We are so excited about this project and looking forward to moving forward with it,” she said. In the near future, Habitat employees will set up a location in the city to accept applications for those interested in receiving a Habitat home.