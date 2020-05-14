GOLIAD – The Goliad Housing Authority is the recipient of $20,344 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds are part of approximately $1.3 million disbursed among 19 local housing authorities in Texas’ 34th congressional district, allocated through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act Supplemental Housing Operating Funds are available to provide local housing authorities with financial support for management, maintenance and resident services.
“Local housing authorities provide a number of South Texas families with a safe place to live,” said Congressman Filemon Vela (D-34-TX).
“I am pleased the CARES Act includes funds that will allow these organizations to provide families with the additional support they need as we continue to adjust to the effects of this devastating virus on our daily lives.”