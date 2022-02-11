The 2021-22 yearbooks are now for sale at a price of $60 each.
Each yearbook has an estimated 164 pages filled with all the memories made by Goliad High School students this school year.
Journalism students have spent countless hours working on making this yearbook look its best.
“These students have made every effort to include all the clubs and events going on at the school,” said Jason Collins, journalism/yearbook teacher at Goliad High School. “That’s a lot of hours spent shooting photos these past months. And they aren’t done yet.”
Everyone deserves to be in this yearbook which is why these students are everywhere they can be. It is their goal to make Vol. 71 a yearbook all the students can look back on and smile.
Online purchases can be made at https://strawbridge.fotomerchanthv.com/search/YB114283.