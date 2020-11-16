Goliad ISD, in a letter dated Nov. 16, announced that it was beginning its Thanksgiving break early.
"The safety of our students and staff will remain at the forefront of our decisions we make as a school district. With this in mind, the leadership team and I have decided to begin our Thanksgiving break early, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and ending on Sunday, Nov. 29," Superintendent Stacy Ackley said in the letter that was released to staff members and parents.
Ackley, in the letter, stressed that the district was not being forced to close as several in the area have had to do to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases.
"We are not having to close, but are choosing to so we can allow limited activities to proceed safely," the letter read.
Goliad volleyball coach Jess Odem confirmed that the early break will not affect her team's state semifinal game, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Yoakum. She said the Tigerettes will still face East Bernard on the scheduled date with a berth in the 3A state championship game on the line.