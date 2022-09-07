Goliad ISD gets B rating

Goliad ISD earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s 2022 A-F accountability ratings released on Aug. 15.
The 2022 accountability ratings were the first released since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the TEA, 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year.
The A-F accountability system was established in 2017 by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas legislature. The system is intended to provide educators, parents, and communities a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools based on three domains: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.
Student achievement is determined by results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing; college, career and military readiness; and graduation rate.
School progress is rated by academic growth and relative performance.
Goliad ISD received an overall scaled score of 85 with an 87 in student achievement, 87 in school progress, and 81 in closing the gaps. In 2019, GISD was given an 84 overall scaled score.
“While we certainly wanted to earn an A rating for the district, we are pleased with post-COVID gains in multiple areas,” Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said. “Our administrators’, teachers’, and paraprofessionals’ hard work allowed GISD to recapture a great deal of COVID learning loss.”
Goliad Elementary School was designated a C campus with an overall scaled score of 74. GES received a 75 for
student achievement, 75 for school progress, and 71 for closing the gaps.
Goliad Middle School also received a C grade with an overall scaled score of 73. GMS had a 74 in student achievement, 70 in school progress, and 72 in closing the gaps.
Goliad High School received a distinction designation in English language arts/reading and was given an overall scaled score of 85. GHS scored an 86 in student achievement, 83 in school progress, and 83 in closing the gaps.
“We celebrate the distinction in English language arts and reading,” Lyon said. “GISD will continue to add additional support to Goliad Middle School and Goliad Elementary School to improve the campus C ratings.
“All campuses have room for growth in mathematics performance. This is an area we will continue to place an intense focus and evaluate moving forward.”
Thirty-three percent of the state’s school districts received an A rating, which is an increase of 8% from the 2019 accountability ratings.
The majority (54%) of the districts in the state received B ratings. That number is down from the 2019 ratings, which had 57% getting a B score.
Thirteen percent received a C rating, while almost four percent graded D or lower.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•