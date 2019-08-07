GOLIAD – Senior citizens, active members of the Goliad Independent School District Retired Personnel Association, and active members of the military are eligible to receive a Gold Card from the Goliad ISD.
The Gold Card provides free general admission to all Goliad ISD sponsored activities.
Cards do not have an expiration date and may be used from year to year as long as the card holder meets qualifying criteria. Existing card holders will not need a new card.
Guidelines to obtain a card are as follows:
•Must be a resident of Goliad County and must be age 65 or older; or
•Be an active member of the Goliad Retired Personnel Association; or
•Be an active member of the military.
Gold Cards may be picked up from the Goliad ISD Administration Office at 161 N. Welch St. For information, call 645-3259, ext. 5175.