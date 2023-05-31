Goliad ISD ready to move forward with projects after passing of bond measure

Goliad ISD is now ready to proceed with improvements to facilities at all three of its campuses after its bond mesure was passed on May 6.
The $75 million bond received 56% approval from Goliad County voters. Included in the bond are the construction of a new middle school; classrooms for metal shop, woodshop and auto mechanic classes at the high school; repairs to the elementary school gym, cafeteria and kitchen; and roof replacements, safety enhancements, and HVAC and plumbing improvements at all campuses.
“We are thrilled with the outcome of the vote and thankful to the voters for passing this measure,” Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said. “This is an important moment for our district and our community. The support we received for the bond measure shows that our community is committed to providing our students with the resources they need to succeed.”
The school district will offer a series of community meetings and events to provide more information and updates on the projects.
“We are grateful to the taxpayers and voters for making our facilities a priority for our community,” said Brandon Huber, president of the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees. “This investment in our schools will have a lasting impact on the future of our community, and we are excited to begin the work of implementing these important projects.”
Voters rejected a similar bond measure in May 2022.
