Goliad ISD receives 'A' grade from TEA for financial integrity

Goliad ISD received an “A” for superior achievement in the Texas Education Agency’s final financial accountability rating released on Nov. 10.
Read about this story and more in the Dec. 8 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.
